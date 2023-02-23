Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have reopened a key border crossing with Pakistan, allowing thousands of trucks carrying desperately needed food and other items to creep forward for the first time in days, officials said.

The jam at the Torkham crossing between the two nations began to ease after Islamabad sent a high-level delegation to Kabul to discuss a range of issues, including the Taliban's closure of the border on Sunday.

Taliban-appointed officials in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province confirmed on Thursday the reopening of the Torkham border.

The Afghan embassy in Pakistan also posted news of the reopening on Twitter.

Thousands of vehicles, some carrying fresh produce like vegetables and fruit, began moving along the Khyber Pass in northwest Pakistan Thursday, said Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, a director at the Pakistan-Afghanistan joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The latest development comes a day after Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif made an unannounced visit to Kabul, where he met with senior Taliban officials, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

The group discussed the closure of Torkham, which the Taliban said on Sunday was shut because of immigration issues faced by sick Afghan people on the Pakistani side of the border, according to officials on both sides.

On Monday, security forces from the both sides traded fire, wounding a Pakistani soldier.

The Taliban government said they closed the Torkham border crossing because of Pakistan’s alleged refusal to allow Afghan immigrants and their caretakers to enter Pakistan for medical care without travel documents.

