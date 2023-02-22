Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has started providing maintenance services without labour charges to international airlines flying to Türkiye’s earthquake-hit southern region to render help.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Technic’s chair, said: "As the flag carrier, we are working closely with our affiliates and utilising any resources available to help our nation recover from the devastating earthquake."

"Even in difficult conditions, we will show Turkish hospitality and be grateful for every step taken to help,” he said.

Including the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Libya, Vietnam and China, Turkish Technic has so far serviced airlines from over 10 countries which carried humanitarian aid, and search and rescue teams to the earthquake zone.

In response to the devastating earthquakes, aid and support has poured in from around the world.

