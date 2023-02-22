BIZTECH
Turkish Technic provides free maintenance to airlines flying to quake zone
Turkish Technic has so far serviced international airlines from over 10 countries including the US, Germany, Netherlands, Libya, Vietnam, and China, which carried humanitarian aid, search and rescue teams to Türkiye.
Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has started providing maintenance services without labour charges to international airlines flying to Türkiye’s earthquake-hit southern region to render help.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Technic’s chair, said: "As the flag carrier, we are working closely with our affiliates and utilising any resources available to help our nation recover from the devastating earthquake."

"Even in difficult conditions, we will show Turkish hospitality and be grateful for every step taken to help,” he said.

Including the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Libya, Vietnam and China, Turkish Technic has so far serviced airlines from over 10 countries which carried humanitarian aid, and search and rescue teams to the earthquake zone.

In response to the devastating earthquakes, aid and support has poured in from around the world.

Over 42,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes in southern Türkiye on February 6, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

