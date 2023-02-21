American rescuers just home in the US after relief efforts in Türkiye praised the hospitality of people affected by the recent earthquakes.

Speaking to reporters in the state of Virginia in the wee hours of Tuesday, Andrew Johnson, a hazmat specialist, said he found it challenging to be in Türkiye for relief efforts in the quakes’ aftermath.

"It was a very tough thing to experience. I can imagine it is much more difficult for the people of Türkiye," he said.

Johnson said he had many meaningful moments during his mission in Adiyaman, but "the biggest thing" was the hospitality of Turkish people "even in those moments," referring to the aftermath of the earthquakes.

"They were hospitable people offering food or free drinks and beverages, offering resources, being a helping hand. I've never experienced that gravity of a loss.

"And I couldn't imagine like how to react watching them serve us, as we served them. It was really moving," he added.

They were back home on Monday night and were welcomed in a ceremony after their work in Adiyaman, one of the 11 provinces affected by the quakes on February 6.

More than 41,000 people have died in the twin earthquakes centred in Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude jolts, according to the latest figures.

Bartlett said her team worked with the Turkish military and also NGOs, saying: "They were all fantastic.”

Bartlett said there were people in every collapsed building they went to, adding that "everybody was very appreciative that we were there and wanted our assistance."

