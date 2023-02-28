Ever since Margaret Thatcher famously claimed, “There is No Alternative,” mass layoffs have ripped through Western democracies. In good times and bad, employees are discarded en masse. In the United States during the early 1980s, the axe first fell harshly on industrial workers as manufacturing collapsed.

Now mass layoffs are crushing workers at tech companies with a fury. More than 159,000 tech workers lost their jobs in 2022, and 78,000 more just in January 2023 alone. Since 1996, more than 30 million workers have suffered through mass layoffs, accounting for nearly a fifth of the US labour force.

What is causing this epidemic?

Shareholder capitalism

Mass layoffs, we are told, grow directly from the two irreversible drivers of prosperous economies: globalisation and technology. Every corporation now competes in world markets that constantly create pressures to lower costs as lower-wage workforces in developing nations successfully compete.

These markets, we are warned, are woven together by a vast array of technologies that allow for swift and precise coordination. And of course, robotics and AI, are making millions of jobs obsolete - even those that require college degrees. This is the march of the global economy, and mass layoffs, no matter how much human damage they cause, cannot be stopped.

It’s a compelling and fatalistic story, but it’s far from the truth. Mass layoffs are not inevitable. They are the result of human decisions, driven by policies also made by humans, not robots. While that process differs country-to-country, the American example is instructive.

When Ronald Reagan became president, in 1980, he brought with him a Thatcherite belief that government regulations over private enterprises should be eliminated.

One of the first rules to go was the ban on stock repurchases, which prevented corporations from buying back their own stocks in the open market in order to raise their price. That law came in the aftermath of the 1929 stock market crash, at which point stock buybacks were considered illegal stock manipulation. Permitted once again, in 1982 Wall Street proceeded to pressure corporations to finance stock buybacks and enrich shareholders.

Mass layoffs became the quickest and simplest way to create the cash flow needed for stock buybacks. Before deregulation, the law allowed no more than two percent of corporate profits to be used for stock buybacks. Today, nearly 70 percent of all corporate profits go to stock buybacks.

Virtually every mass layoff has stock buybacks lurking somewhere in the background. That’s the case right now at Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, as these tech giants cast aside tens of thousands of workers and at the same time reward their major investors with tens of billions of dollars in stock buybacks.

Similarly destructive, there is nothing inevitable about permitting debt-driven mergers and acquisitions. That’s a policy choice, not an economic imperative. Those consolidations inevitably lead to more corporate debt that, in turn, leads to more mass layoffs.

Take Twitter, for example. Elon Musk borrowed approximately $12 billion to purchase Twitter and then placed that debt onto the company’s books. Twitter’s debt payments jumped from $50 million per year to over $1 billion. To make ends meet, Musk slashed the Twitter workforce by half.