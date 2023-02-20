Monday, February 20, 2023

Ukraine is hoping to clinch a multi-year support programme of at least $15 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced after meeting the head of the International Monetary Fund.

IMF Director General Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Kiev on the same day the city also hosted US President Joe Biden, who offered support to Ukraine before the first anniversary of Russia's offensive in the country.

"We have clinched success in carrying out a monitoring programme, including the implementation of all structural indicators," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram account.

"We are looking for the launch of a new multi-year support programme valued at more than $15 billion."

Shmyhal said the programme would be made up of two parts - immediate financial assistance and support for structural reforms to underpin efforts at post-conflict rebuilding.

1900 GMT — No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia: Nations

The governments of 34 nations have released a statement calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics.

“As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement.

The statement was the product of a February 10 summit in London between government leaders, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian athletes had no place at the Paris Games as long as the country's attack in Ukraine continues.

1746 GMT — Russian banks' profits reached 258 billion roubles in January

Russian banks' profits have totalled $3.38 billion (258 billion roubles) in January, 1.5 times higher than in the same month of 2022, Russia's central bank has said.

Alexander Danilov, director of the central bank's banking regulation and analytics department, said last month that Russian banks' profits could exceed 1 trillion roubles in 2023.

Banks' corporate credit portfolio shrank by 140 billion roubles in January, while their forex portfolio grew by 0.3 percent, the Bank of Russia said.

1655 GMT — Moscow downplays significance of Biden's visit to Kiev

Russian officials and state media have downplayed President Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine, painting Kiev as a US puppet and maintaining Moscow's forces will prevail despite Washington's pledges to send more weapons to Ukraine.

Russian state television covered the visit extensively, with anchors saying that it was clear that Biden "runs things” in Ukraine, which fits into the Kremlin's narrative that Zelesnkyy's government is a stooge of the US administration.

A Russian-backed official in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, was quoted by Russia’s state news RIA Novosti news agency as saying that Zelenskyy “looked like a servant next to Biden.”

1626 GMT — Russian economy contracts by 2.1% in 2022: Rosstat

The Russian economy has contracted by 2.1 percent last year, the government's statistics agency Rosstat has said, absorbing Western sanctions over Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine better than expected.

"The 2.1 percent contraction in Russian GDP in 2022 was smaller than expected and is consistent with an expansion in the fourth quarter, providing further evidence to suggest that the economy stabilised after the initial hit from sanctions in the second quarter," said Liam Peach at Capital Economics.

"Even so, momentum in Russia's economy remains weak and, with headwinds to activity building, it's likely to take until late this year before Russia embarks on a sustained recovery," he added.

1604 GMT — EU needs to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion: Dutch minister

The European Union should use its full economic and legal force to punish those who enable the evasion of sanctions against Russia, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra has said.

At a speech at the College of Europe in Bruges, Hoekstra said the EU should use its collective economic strength and criminal justice systems to prevent the measures being circumvented. "By naming, shaming, sanctioning and prosecuting them," he said.

The EU should set up a "sanctions headquarters" in Brussels where countries can pool their information and resources in the fight against such evasion, the Dutch minister said.

1540 GMT — US to provide Ukraine $460M in security aid, including HIMARS ammo

The United States will provide Ukraine with HIMARS rocket systems ammunition and Javelin anti-armour systems as part of a new security assistance package valued at up to $460 million, the Pentagon has said.

1543 GMT — China, Hungary ready to cooperate over ending Ukraine conflict

China and Hungary are ready to cooperate with "peace-loving nations" to end the Ukraine war, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said in Budapest amid tensions over US allegations that Beijing is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine. Beijing has rejected the accusations.

"China and Hungary are happy to work together with other peace-loving countries to end the current war as soon as possible," Wang Yi said, according to an official translation.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he welcomed the Chinese position, which sought to "establish peace as soon as possible."

1422 GMT — US notified Russia about Biden's Ukraine visit 'hours before:' top aide

The United States gave a heads up to Moscow "hours" ahead of Biden's "risky" surprise trip to Kiev to avoid any chance of conflict, a senior White House aide has said.

"We did notify the Russians that President Biden will be travelling to Kiev. We did so some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who accompanied the president on the trip, told reporters.

"Because of the sensitive nature of those communications, I won't get into how they responded or what the precise nature of our message was," he continued.

1450 GMT — Threat from Russia increased: Sweden

Russia poses a clear military threat in Sweden's immediate area but its forces are largely tied up in the war in Ukraine, the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) has said.

"The European Security Order as we know it has ceased to exist...and with that the risks for Swedish security have also increased," Lena Hallin, head of MUST, told a news conference.

Hallin also said she expected Russia to strengthen its military capability in Sweden's immediate area when it was possible, in response to Sweden and Finland applying for NATO membership.

1351 GMT — Ukrainian president fears World War III if China supports Russia

Zelenskyy has said he contacted the Chinese leadership and "asked them not to provide any support to Russia" in its war against Ukraine.

"My hope is that the government in Beijing will maintain a pragmatic attitude, otherwise we risk World War III – we are all aware of that," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica. Ukraine has always had an "excellent relationship with China" and it is "in everyone's interest not to worsen it," he added.

While China is considered among Russia's key supporters, it has not yet provided military support to Moscow. The US, however, maintains that China could soon supply weapons.