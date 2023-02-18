A UN official has called on the international community to be generous in helping Türkiye recover from the two major earthquakes that killed more than 40,000 people in the country, noting the help that Ankara provided to others in their time of need.

“Türkiye has been a host to many refugees from different parts of the world, and particularly Syria. So, people should remember that," said UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, Alvaro Rodriguez.

“Now is the time for the international community, to in a sense, pay back that generosity now that Türkiye needs that,” he added.

Rodriguez said the international community should remember “everything that Türkiye has done for the Syrian refugees, what it has done on the Black Sea green initiative, and all the aid that Türkiye and AFAD (Turkish disaster agency) have provided to other countries in their time of need."

Regarding the UN’s $1 billion appeal for twin-quake victims in Türkiye, Rodriguez said the money will be used in the humanitarian phase of the disaster in the initial three months.

“Once that search and rescue phase is over, you need to move into what we call the full humanitarian phase. And that is the phase for which we've requested the $1 billion,” he said.

