Bloodshed in Sudan's long-troubled Darfur region has left at least 14 people dead over the last three days, two activists said.

Adam Haroun, a local activist, said on Tuesday that clashes erupted on Sunday in West Darfur province after gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a trader in the remote town of Fur Baranga.

The killing sparked a series of reprisal attacks between Arab and African tribal groups and looting, said Adam Regal, spokesperson for a local organisation that helps run refugee camps in Darfur.

The violence continued on Tuesday and the death toll was likely to rise, Haroun said.

On Monday, the governor of West Darfur declared a two-week state of emergency and introduced a night-time curfew across the state.

Analysts see an uptick in violence in recent months between different tribal groups across Sudan's far-flung regions as a product of a power vacuum and tensions caused by political turmoil.

Steep unrest