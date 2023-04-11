Pakistani security forces raided a suspected hideout of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the southwestern city of Quetta, triggering a shootout that killed four officers and a commander of the group, officials have said.

The police launched the raid after being tipped off that the wanted TTP commander was hiding in a home in the city's Kuchlak neighbourhood, said police official Naveed Shah on Tuesday.

The officers demanded the suspect surrender but he instead opened fire at the security forces, killing four officers before being fatally shot.

A search of the area was still underway, Shah said.

Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, has seen a spike in violence recently, as has the rest of Pakistan.

Violence on rise