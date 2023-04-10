More than 1,500 illegal Israeli settlers have forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

In a statement, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said 1,532 settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque on Monday.

It said the settlers stormed the compound in 21 groups escorted by the Israeli police.

Earlier, the Israeli police prevented Palestinians under the age of 50 from entering Al Aqsa Mosque to perform prayers, witnesses said.

The witnesses said that police forces were deployed in the Al Aqsa courtyard before allowing groups of dozens of settlers to storm it through the Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of the mosque.

The police also removed a number of worshipers from the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque during the settlers' incursions.

On Sunday, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said 912 settlers stormed Al Aqsa Mosque on the Jewish Passover holiday, which continues until April 12.