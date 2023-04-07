North Korea has carried out an underwater strategic weapon system test from April 4 to April 7, state media KCNA said.

"A national defence science research institute in the DPRK carried out a test of underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to 7," the official Korean Central News Agency said on Saturday, adding "the test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability."

"The underwater nuclear attack drone 'Haeil-2'... cruised 1,000 km of simulated underwater distance."

The country tested "Haeil-2" after it disclosed a new underwater drone system designed to make sneak attacks in enemy waters.

North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks in a show of force against the United States and South Korea that conduct joint military drills.

It unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

READ MORE:North Korea threatens 'offensive action' after US-South Korea aerial drill