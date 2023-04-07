WORLD
North Korea tests underwater 'strategic weapon system'
Test proved "reliability" of weapon system and its "fatal attack ability," state media KCNA reports.
North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks in a show of force against US and South Korea that conduct joint military drills. / Reuters Archive
April 7, 2023

North Korea has carried out an underwater strategic weapon system test from April 4 to April 7, state media KCNA said.

"A national defence science research institute in the DPRK carried out a test of underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to 7," the official Korean Central News Agency said on Saturday, adding "the test perfectly proved the reliability of the underwater strategic weapon system and its fatal attack ability."

"The underwater nuclear attack drone 'Haeil-2'... cruised 1,000 km of simulated underwater distance."

The country tested "Haeil-2" after it disclosed a new underwater drone system designed to make sneak attacks in enemy waters.

North Korea has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks in a show of force against the United States and South Korea that conduct joint military drills.

It unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

'Radioactive tsunami'

On March 23, North Korea had claimed it tested an underwater nuclear attack drone able to unleash a "radioactive tsunami", as it blamed US-South Korea exercises for a deteriorating regional security situation.

Satellite imagery has also indicated a high level of activity at North Korea's main nuclear complex after leader Kim Jong-un ordered the production of weapons-grade nuclear material be ramped up.

Last year, North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, while Kim has told the North Korean military to intensify drills in preparation for a "real war".

South Korea and the United States on Wednesday staged joint air drills involving at least one US nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, Seoul's military said.

North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has responded to other recent drills with increasingly provocative banned weapons tests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
