In an extraordinary act of political retaliation, Tennessee Republicans have expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the state legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville.

A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

The split votes on Thursday drew accusations of racism, with lawmakers ousting Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who are both Black, while Representative Gloria Johnson, who is white, survived the vote on her expulsion.

Republican leadership denied that race was a factor, however.

The visitors' gallery exploded in screams and boos following the final vote. After sitting quietly for hours and hushing anyone who cried out during the proceedings, people broke into chants of “Shame!” and “Fascists!”

Banishment is a move the chamber has used only a handful of times since the Civil War.

Most state legislatures have the power to expel members, but it is generally reserved as a punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct, not used as a weapon against political opponents.

Republican Representative Gino Bulso said the three Democrats had “effectively conducted a mutiny.”

Hundreds demonstrate

At an evening rally, Jones and Pearson pledged to be back at the Capitol next week advocating for change.

“Rather than pass laws that will address red flags and banning assault weapons and universal background checks, they passed resolutions to expel their colleagues,” Jones said.

“And they think that the issue is over. We’ll see you on Monday.”