Iran and Saudi Arabia's top diplomats have met in Beijing, the first official meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in more than seven years, CCTV news reported.

Saudi Arabia's state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV showed Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian shaking hands and sitting side by side during Thursday's meeting in the Chinese capital.

Iran's state TV said the two ministers met to discuss the details of reopening embassies.

In a joint statement following the meeting, Faisal bin Farhan and Amirabdollahian said that their agreement to normalise ties would help bring "security and stability" to the Middle East.

"The two sides emphasised the importance of following up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement and its activation in a way that expands mutual trust and the fields of cooperation and helps create security, stability and prosperity in the region."

The meeting on Thursday came a month after the two countries agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies by May.

It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

It was the first formal meeting of senior diplomats from the two nations since 2016, when the kingdom broke ties with Iran after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there.

Saudi Arabia had executed a prominent Shia cleric with 46 others days earlier, triggering the violent demonstrations.

READ MORE:Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China in bid to boost relations