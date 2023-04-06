Rosa Grilo, 115, the last Indigenous survivor of the Napalpi massacre in Argentina has died in northern Chaco province, the Ministry of Culture announced.

The ministry on Wednesday expressed "its deep sorrow for the death of Rosa Grilo, the last survivor of the Napalpi massacre in which more than 400 members of the Qom and Moqoit communities were murdered."

Authorities said Grilo's death was announced on Wednesday but it had taken place on Tuesday and had been confirmed by her relatives who reside in a rural area of northern Chaco province.

Grilo is known for her testimony that was key during a landmark "truth trial" in April 2022 that established the Argentina state's role in the massacre, "crimes against humanity" and a process of "genocide against Indigenous peoples."

"I was a girl, but not that little, that's why I remember," Grilo told authorities in 2018 as part of her testimony. "It's very sad for me because they killed my dad and I almost don't want to remember it, because it makes my heart ache."

She said an airplane tossed down bags of sweets and those from the Indigenous community that went after the bags were killed.

"I don't know why they killed so many children and adults, there was a lot of suffering," said Grilo.

"My grandfather was called Francisco Grilo and my mother Antonia Grilo. They never talked about what happened, it's only now being talked about".

Grilo's testimony relates to events on July 19 1924 when more than 100 police officers and settlers bearing arms descended on protesting Indigenous Qom and Moqoit people who had been denouncing inhumane living and working conditions on Chaco province's cotton fields.

In 1882, fertile lands where the communities lived were sold to European settlers who used them for agriculture as Chaco became Argentina's national cotton producer.