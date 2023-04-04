TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye hopes Aegean, Mediterranean will be 'seas of friendship': Akar
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says Ankara and Athens can address these problems in line with a spirit of alliances.
Türkiye hopes Aegean, Mediterranean will be 'seas of friendship': Akar
Panagiotopoulos also voices the will to establish stability in bilateral relations with Ankara. / AA
April 4, 2023

Türkiye expressed its desire to make the Aegean and Mediterranean "seas of friendship and solidarity", according to the country's defence chief.

Hulusi Akar, in a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos in the quake-hit southern Hatay province on Tuesday, said Türkiye is "striving" to have good relations with its neighbour Greece.

There are some "problems" between the two countries, Akar said, noting: "As two civilized countries, Türkiye and Greece can address these problems in line with a spirit of alliances, via a peaceful manner, mutual respect, and dialogue."

"We believe that this would be mutually beneficial," he said.

READ MORE:Türkiye protecting its borders under UN self-defence law: Akar

Recommended

For his part, Panagiotopoulos also voiced the will to establish stability in bilateral relations and said tragedies such as earthquakes show "how small" the existing problems are between Greece and Türkiye.

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces. Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes.

"The world has been facing challenges in terms of security recently," he also stressed, adding that the two countries must work together against such security challenges.

READ MORE:Türkiye criticises Belgium, demands action against PKK terror groups

SOURCE:AA
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years
Trump hails Erdogan as ‘highly respected’ leader in White House talks, pledges closer ties