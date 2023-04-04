Türkiye expressed its desire to make the Aegean and Mediterranean "seas of friendship and solidarity", according to the country's defence chief.

Hulusi Akar, in a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos in the quake-hit southern Hatay province on Tuesday, said Türkiye is "striving" to have good relations with its neighbour Greece.

There are some "problems" between the two countries, Akar said, noting: "As two civilized countries, Türkiye and Greece can address these problems in line with a spirit of alliances, via a peaceful manner, mutual respect, and dialogue."

"We believe that this would be mutually beneficial," he said.

