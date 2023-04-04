Finland has officially become a member of NATO, completing a historic security policy shift triggered by Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto completed the accession process on Tuesday by handing over an official document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Finland’s blue and white flag was raised among those of its partners outside NATO’s Brussels headquarters. Finland’s president, foreign and defence ministers took part in the ceremony.

The ceremony fell on NATO’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers.

Türkiye became the last NATO member country to ratify Finland’s membership protocol on Thursday. It handed over the document officially enshrining that decision to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the ceremony on Tuesday.

The event marks the end of an era of military non-alignment for Finland that began after the country repelled an invasion attempt by the Soviet Union during World War Two and opted to try to maintain friendly relations with neighbouring Russia.

But Russia's recent military offensive in another neighbour, Ukraine, which began in February 2022, prompted Finns to seek security under the umbrella of NATO's collective defence pact, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all.

Russia has already warned that it will bolster its defences near their joint border if NATO deploys any additional troops or equipment to Finland.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Kremlin branded Finland's NATO membership an "assault on our security" and said it represented "the latest aggravation of the situation".

"The expansion of NATO is an assault on our security and Russia's national interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

READ MORE: Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Russia angry

The Kremlin has branded Finland's NATO membership an "assault on our security" and said it would take countermeasures.