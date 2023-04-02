Israel authorises setting up a national guard under far-right Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which human rights groups and critics say will create "a private, armed militia".

The exact powers of the new national guard will be discussed by a committee comprised of all Israeli security agencies, which will submit recommendations within 90 days, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Palestinian politicians have denounced the national guard as a "militia" for Ben-Gvir. Other opposition figures have accused Ben-Gvir of wanting a new force to crack down on nationwide demonstrations against the government's judicial overhaul plan.

"Why does the State of Israel — which has an army, police, military intelligence, the Shin Bet, Mossad, National Security Council, Prisons Service, riot police, a SWAT team — need another national guard?" Palestinian lawmaker Ayman Odeh wrote on Twitter.

Israel's police chief, Inspector-General Yaacov Shabtai also questioned the need for the national guard and warned that any separation of it from the police hierarchy "could prove most costly and even harm the security of the citizenry," according to the Ynet news site.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office also said that the committee would propose if the police commissioner "or another body" will be in charge of the guard.

The move was a condition set by Ben-Gvir to agree to freeze the government's controversial judicial reforms, following months of protest and a crippling general strike on Monday.

Deployment to Palestinian communities