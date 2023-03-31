WORLD
Japan's top diplomat Hayashi to visit China in bid to mend tense ties
Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have been tense in recent years, with Japan wary of China's growing military power in the region, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping have pledged to continue high-level contact.
FILE - Hayashi hosted in February the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Sun Weidong, to discuss several issues related to diplomacy. / AFP
March 31, 2023

Japan's top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit China this weekend, the first such visit in over three years, the foreign ministry in Tokyo has announced.

The April 1-2 trip will include talks with Hayashi's Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, the ministry said on Friday, and will be the first time a Japanese foreign minister has visited since December 2019.

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have been tense in recent years, with Japan wary of China's growing military power in the region.

But last November, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of a summit in Bangkok and pledged to continue high-level contact.

Tokyo has accused Chinese vessels of increasing incursions into Japanese waters, including near the disputed islands that Japan calls the Senkakus and Beijing the Diaoyus.

This week, Tokyo also called for Beijing to release a Japanese businessman held by Chinese authorities on unspecified allegations of violating domestic laws.

"We plan to make our position clear on a range of issues including these during my visit to China," Hayashi said when asked whether he would raise the issue of the Astellas employee's detention and the release of water into the ocean from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit also comes after Tokyo announced plans to restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

Wary of growing Chinese military clout, and spurred by Russia's war with Ukraine, Japan has overhauled its defence and security strategy.

Last year, it announced plans to lift defence spending to two percent of GDP by 2027.

As the world's second and third-largest economies, China and Japan are key trading partners, and before the Covid-19 pandemic, there had been plans for Xi to make a state visit to Tokyo.

But relations have soured significantly since, as Beijing bolsters its military, projects power regionally and beyond and takes a harder line on territorial rivalries.

READ MORE:Kishida calls China a 'central challenge' for Japan and US

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
