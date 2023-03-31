Japan's top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit China this weekend, the first such visit in over three years, the foreign ministry in Tokyo has announced.

The April 1-2 trip will include talks with Hayashi's Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, the ministry said on Friday, and will be the first time a Japanese foreign minister has visited since December 2019.

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have been tense in recent years, with Japan wary of China's growing military power in the region.

But last November, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of a summit in Bangkok and pledged to continue high-level contact.

Tokyo has accused Chinese vessels of increasing incursions into Japanese waters, including near the disputed islands that Japan calls the Senkakus and Beijing the Diaoyus.

This week, Tokyo also called for Beijing to release a Japanese businessman held by Chinese authorities on unspecified allegations of violating domestic laws.

"We plan to make our position clear on a range of issues including these during my visit to China," Hayashi said when asked whether he would raise the issue of the Astellas employee's detention and the release of water into the ocean from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Power Plant.