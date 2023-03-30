Türkiye has become the final NATO nation to ratify Finland's membership of the defence alliance in the wake of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Lawmakers on Thursday unanimously backed the Nordic country's accession.

The Turkish Parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland's membership after Hungary's legislature approved a similar bill earlier this week.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto thanked NATO's member states for "their trust and support."

"Finland will be a strong and capable ally, committed to the security of the alliance," he said in a statement released on Twitter.

Türkiye's ratification leaves Finland — which has a 1,300-kilometre border with Russia — only a few technical steps from becoming the 31st member of the world's most powerful military bloc.

Finland and its neighbour Sweden ended decades of military non-alignment and decided to join NATO last May amid Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Their applications were accepted at a June alliance summit but the bids still needed to be ratified by all the members' parliaments — a process that stalled after political and security objections raised by Türkiye and Hungary.