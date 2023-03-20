Fast News

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO last May but Türkiye, a longstanding NATO member, asked the two Nordic states to take concrete action against terror groups like the PKK and FETO.

Türkiye on Friday said it would approve the process of Finland's NATO membership protocol in its parliament.

Türkiye expects Sweden to prevent fundraising, recruitment, and propaganda by terrorist groups on its soil, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"We welcome positive steps taken by Sweden but it still falls short," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday at a joint press conference with senior EU and Swedish officials following an international donors' conference to support the victims of last month's earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Responding to a question on Sweden’s NATO bid, Cavusoglu said Türkiye had no issues with Finland's accession but that both NATO and the Nordic countries wanted to treat Sweden and Finland equally.

"We have demonstrated our goodwill, now the parliament has the power to ratify their membership," Cavusoglu told reporters alongside EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Tr ade Johan Forssell.

He also reiterated that Türkiye supports NATO's open-door policy.

In June, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum with Türkiye to address Ankara’s security concerns, and senior diplomats and officials from the three countries have held various meetings since then to discuss the implementation of the trilateral agreement.

Meanwhile, Sweden passed an anti-terror law last November, hoping that Ankara would approve Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO alliance. The new law, which will go into force on June 1, will allow Swedish authorities to prosecute individuals who support terrorist organizations.

Türkiye on Friday said it would approve the process of Finland's NATO membership protocol in its parliament.

Donors' Conference

At the donor’s conference, Cavusoglu said Türkiye had been at the forefront of helping countries in need and was grateful to see the same kind of solidarity after the earthquakes.

For his part, EU Commissioner Varhelyi said the fundraiser would provide "significant help" to Turkish partners and allies as they concentrate their efforts on reconstruction.

He said that more than half of the $7.5 billion in funding that the event gathered was raised by European institutions and EU member states.

More than 50,000 people were killed in powerful earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in fewer than 10 hours.

Source: AA