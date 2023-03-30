M23 rebels have continued to occupy strategic positions in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], the day they were supposed to withdraw under a regional peace initiative.

Among these key sites is the town of Bunagana, on the Ugandan border, where a Ugandan contingent of the Community of East African States [EAC] regional force again delayed their deployment to ensure rebels' withdrawal on Thursday.

Early on Thursday, an EAC delegation left Goma, the main city in the country's east, led by the force commander, Kenyan General Jeff Nyagah.

In the afternoon, the entry of the Ugandan soldiers seemed imminent, but after attending a meeting between the EAC and the M23, General Nyagah indicated in the early evening, without explanation, that their arrival was now planned for Friday instead.

The deployment was initially scheduled for Wednesday.

A South Sudan contingent was also scheduled to turn up but has yet to arrive.

M23 rebels have captured swathes of territory in eastern DRC since reemerging from dormancy in late 2021 and have nearly encircled the trade hub of Goma.

Bunagana, a commercial crossroads on the Ugandan border, was the first major rebel capture, falling to the M23 in June last year. The rebels have since taken over other towns in the Rutshuru and Masisi regions.

The seven-nation EAC decided last June to create a military force, in addition to the UN force [MONUSCO], with the aim of bringing peace to eastern DRC, which has been plagued by armed violence for nearly 30 years.

