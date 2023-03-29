Authorities in Portugal have said that the fatal stabbings of two women at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon was not being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

Investigators have found no indication the man detained in the knife attack was involved in extremist activities, Luis Neves, the head of Portugal's Judicial Police, said during a news conference on Wednesday.

“There is no sign whatsoever, not one, that suggests this person was radicalised,” Neves said. “This is not being viewed as a terror crime.”

Police said Tuesday they were investigating the stabbings as a possible terror act. At least one person was wounded along with the Portuguese staff members who died.

Local Afghan community representatives have identified the suspect as an Afghan refugee who was known to have psychological problems after his wife died at a refugee camp in Greece.

The man had integrated into Western life and exhibited no radical behaviour in his habits, friendships or social media communications, according to Neves.

