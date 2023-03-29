Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The Kremlin has said the ongoing confrontation between Russia and the West will last for a long time.

Asked if Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine may end this year, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "If you mean a war in a broad context -- a confrontation with hostile states, with unfriendly countries, a hybrid war that they have unleashed against our country -- then this is for a long time."

As for the time period of the "special military operation" in Ukraine, it is better to ask the Defence Ministry, the spokesperson said at a press briefing in Moscow.

Since the war started last February, the West has given Ukraine unprecedented support, providing finance, weapons as well as humanitarian aid.

On the contrary, it has imposed tough economic sanctions on Moscow such as export controls, oil embargo and a price cap on Russian crude.

1831 GMT — IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog has said he was working on a compromise security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.

There are persistent fears over the safety of the plant in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, where there has been frequent shelling since Russian troops attacked last year.

During a rare visit to Europe's largest nuclear plant currently controlled by Russian forces, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said he was working to find a com promise that would suit both Moscow and Kiev.

"I am trying to prepare and propose realistic measures that will be approved by all parties," Grossi told reporters during a press tour organised by Moscow.

1655 GMT — Violent clashes continue in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Violent clashes in Ukraine's Donetsk region continue 13 months into the start of the Moscow-Kiev war, with the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vuhledar being major hotspots in the fighting.

On the Donetsk front, clashes in Bakhmut have been the most significant.

Russian forces have been trying for months to capture Bakhmut, a transport and logistics hub in Ukraine’s Donetsk, which is part of the largely Russian-speaking industrialized Donbass region.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group involved in Russia's "special military operation," claimed earlier this month that the city had almost been encircled.

1621 GMT — Germany commits to billions in military aid for Ukraine

Germany agreed to give billions of euros of new military aid to Ukraine in the coming years to bolster Kiev's fight back against Russia.

Berlin has shifted away from a traditionally pacifist stance since Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine last year, becoming one of Kiev's biggest military backers.

Parliament's budget committee gave the green light for about $8.7 billion (eight billion euros) to be spent on directly purchasing weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

Around 12 billion euros in total will be released related to the Ukraine conflict over the next decade or so. The other four billion will go to the German military to replenish stocks.

1617 GMT — Hungarian president hails Türkiye's role on Black Sea grain deal

Hungarian President Katalin Novak hailed Türkiye's role in the Black Sea grain initiative and urged an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Novak's comments came at a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

She also said her country favoured enlargement of the alliance and called for steps to be taken in this direction.

0822 GMT — Russia-Belarus linkup does not raise nuclear risk in Ukraine: Polish think tank

The presence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus does not increase the risk of nuclear conflict in Ukraine, according to an assessment by a Polish think tank.

“It will, however, be another confirmation of the incorporation of Belarus into the Russian military space,” said a report from the Center for Eastern Studies (OSW) in Warsaw.