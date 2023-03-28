Israel is a sovereign country that does not make decisions based on pressures from abroad, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in response to comments by US President Joe Biden.

Biden said on Tuesday he hoped Netanyahu would abandon judicial changes that had sparked protests in Israel and a political crisis for its government.

"Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends," Netanyahu hit back early on Wednesday.

He said his administration was striving to make reforms "via broad consensus."

"I have known President Biden for over 40 years, and I appreciate his longstanding commitment to Israel," Netanyahu said.

Israel 'cannot continue down this road'

Earlier Biden warned Israel it "cannot continue" pressing for deeply controversial judicial reforms — now on hold — which have prompted months of unrest and criticism among Western allies.

"Like many strong supporters of Israel, I'm very concerned.... They cannot continue down this road, and I've sort of made that clear," Biden told reporters during a visit to North Carolina.