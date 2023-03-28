Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has announced another set of changes to the platform's paid feature, Twitter Blue.

Effective April 15th, only verified subscribers will be recommended to other users and allowed to vote in polls. Non-paying accounts' posts will no longer be featured in the "For You" stream of recommended tweets.

Musk says the changes were made to combat the issue of advanced AI-run bot swarms taking over the platform.

Since verified accounts would make it more costly to use bots and easier to identify them, Musk thinks the new measures can help him tighten his grip on bot accounts.

However, some users have criticised the policy, as it gives verified users too much power to spread misinformation on the platform and cause harm to society in the long run.

Initially, Musk launched Twitter Blue, promising users a "blue tick" verification if they paid a monthly fee. However, the number of paying users did not meet his expectations, prompting the company to make this drastic move.

As a result, unverified Twitter users will have lower visibility on the platform and a lesser chance of having their tweets liked or retweeted.

This, many critics believe, could have a detrimental impact on Twitter, as it risks becoming a platform where tweets gain traction by paying instead of the quality of their content, thus becoming less meritocratic.

