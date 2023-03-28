Greece will hold an early parliamentary election on May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced.

The conservative government's four-year term expires in July.

"The country and its citizens need clear horizons... the national elections will be held at the end of the four-year term, as I had committed from the start," Mitsotakis told a televised cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

While opinion polls show Mitsotakis's New Democracy party in the lead over the main opposition, the leftist Syriza party, the gap has narrowed following a rail disaster on February 28.

Mitsotakis said that if a clear majority is not secured in the first round of the elections, a second round will be held by early July.

The May 21 poll will take place under a newly-introduced system of proportional representation.

The system makes it difficult for a party to gain a clear majority, setting the stage for a second, run-off round that will take place "at the latest by early July", the premier said.

