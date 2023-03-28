Members of a Danish far-right group, Patrioterne Gar Live, gathered outside Türkiye’s embassy in Copenhagen, displayed anti-Muslim placards and burned a copy of the Quran along with the Turkish national flag, while broadcasting it live to their Facebook page.

The hateful act last week drew a sharp condemnation from Ankara the very next day, with the Turkish Foreign Ministry saying it will never accept such “vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression”.

“This act, which was carried out in Ramadan, has once again clearly revealed that Islamophobia, discrimination and xenophobia have reached an alarming level in Europe and that no lessons have been learned from the past,” the ministry stated.

Türkiye was not alone in denouncing the act, aimed at hurting the sentiments of billions of Muslims across the world, as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, Morocco and Pakistan, too, voiced their condemnations.

“Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the burning of the Holy Quran by an extremist group in Denmark in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Kingdom stresses the need to consolidate the values of dialogue, tolerance and respect, and reject everything that would spread hatred, extremism and exclusion,” it added.

Meanwhile, the UAE affirmed its “permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security in contravention of human and moral values and principles.”

The country’s foreign ministry stressed “the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the world must work together to spread the values of tolerance and co-existence, and reject hatred and extremism.”

