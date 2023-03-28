Tuesday, March 28, 2023

The United States has thrown its support behind a special international tribunal to try Russia for "aggression" against Ukraine, building momentum to "prosecute the crime" for the first time since the aftermath of World War II.

The State Department said the United States would work with allies to set up a "special tribunal on the crime of aggression" over Russia's February 2022 offensive of its neighbour.

"We envision such a court having significant international support — particularly from our partners in Europe — and ideally located in another country in Europe," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

Beth Van Schaack, the US ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, said the United States wanted the court to have international personnel and resources.

That "will provide the clearest path to establishing a new tribunal and maximising our chances of achieving meaningful accountability," she said in a speech Monday at the Catholic University of America.

She said the United States was "committed" working with other countries to provide resources for such a tribunal "in a way that will achieve comprehensive accountability for the international crimes being committed in Ukraine."

2020 GMT — France recognises 30s starvation in Ukraine as 'genocide'

The French parliament has recognised as "genocide" the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, a move welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a resolution adopted by 168 votes to two, the French deputies called on the government to do the same, as the current Russian offensive in Ukraine revives memories of the atrocity meted out on the country in the 1930s.

Zelenskyy swiftly hailed the "historic decision," in a tweet thanking French MPs.

The text adopted in Paris on Tuesday recognises "the genocidal nature of the forced and planned famine by the Soviet authorities against the Ukrainian population in 1932 and 1933".

The French parliament condemned those acts and "affirms its support for the Ukrainian people in their aspiration to have the mass crimes committed against them by the Soviet regime recognised".

GMT 1935 — Russia says no 'separatist sentiments' in Moldova’s Transnistria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow does not see any "separatist sentiments" in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria.

"Legislatively, punishment has been introduced for the so-called separatism. But we don’t see separatist sentiment in Transnistria; we see the Transnistrian leadership's strong desire to comply with their commitments in the 5 2 format, and which are aimed at a full, mutually acceptable settlement of Transnistria's status," Lavrov said during an interview with Russian state news agency TASS.

Lavrov also claimed that the 5 2 format of meetings on the issue were frozen due to "the policy of the West which decided to take the 'settlement' into its own hands, impose this settlement on Tiraspol, and fully support the confrontational, short-sighted, dead-end policy of [Moldovan] President [Maia] Sandu."

Lavrov claimed that Ukraine also played a negative role on the situation surrounding the issue by siding with Moldova, which he claimed to be "in violation of its mediator status in the 5 2 format."

Russia announces downing US-supported rocket to Ukraine

Moscow has announced it had for the first time downed a long-range rocket supplied to Ukraine by the United States, weapons Kiev said were key to an anticipated counter-attack against Russian forces.

The statement from Russia's defence ministry came a day after Ukraine said it received modern Leopard and Challenger battle tanks from Germany and the United Kingdom to push back Moscow's army in east and southern Ukraine.

"Air defence (forces) downed... a GLSDB guided rocket," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to ground-launched small diameter bombs produced by Boeing and the Saab Group.

These devices have a range of up to 150 kilometres (93 miles), which would threaten Russian positions and supply depots far behind the front lines.

The Pentagon announced last month it was providing Ukraine with the artillery as part of a $2.2 billion arms package.

1805 GMT - Ukraine received $7B from US, EU since start of 2023: Premier

Ukraine has said that it has received more than $7 billion from the US and the EU since the start of the year.

“Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received almost $5 billion of support from the EU, more than $2 billion of support from the US,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

Stating that Kiev has an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new financial programme, Shmyhal said that the country has received financial assistance from the UK, the World Bank, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium, Iceland, and Estonia.

“Norway continued the payment program for 50,000 Ukrainians who are in difficult living conditions and suffered from Russian aggression. Likewise, payments under UN and Red Cross programs continue,” Shmyhal further said.

Shmyhal also said the government will pass an order to receive $2.6 billion from the US and other p artners as a part of Kiev’s second grant in providing salaries to emergency service workers, teachers, and doctors, as well as to help pensioners, internally displaced persons, people with disabilities and low-income families.

1613 GMT - Ukraine president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

Ukraine’s president has visited the Sumy region in northern Ukraine, continuing his tour over recent days of areas of the country that have felt the brunt of Russia’s full-scale offensive and as the stage increasingly looks set for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with officials and local people in two cities in the region and with border guards at an undisclosed location near the border with Russia.

The Sumy region was partially occupied by Russian forces after the war started more than a year ago. The Russians withdrew from the region by early April.

The Associated Press was granted exclusive access as Zelenskyy visited the cities of Okhtyrka, which saw fierce battles last year but was never occupied, and Trostianets, which was held by the Russians for a month after the invasion but retaken by Ukrainian forces on March 26, 2022.

1500 GMT - Deal to protect Ukrainian nuclear plant 'close': IAEA head

A deal to protect Europe's largest nuclear power plant from a catastrophic accident due to fighting in Ukraine could be “close,” the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has said, but warned that intensified combat in the area has increased risks to the facility.

In an interview with The Associated Press a day before he was to cross the front lines for a second time to visit the plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he felt it was his duty to ramp up talks aimed at safeguarding the facility.

He met Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said he would “most probably” head to Russia in the coming days.

Grossi has long called for a protection zone to be set up around the plant, which is very near the front line of the war. But so far, an agreement has been elusive.

1050 GMT – West's Ukraine response exposes 'double standards': Amnesty

"The West's formidable response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine underscored double standards, exposing in comparison how inconsequential their reactions have been to so many other violations of the UN Charter," said Amnesty secretary general Agnes Callamard as she presented the group's world report in Paris.

In its annual world report for 2022, Amnesty pointed to what it described as the West's silence on Saudi Arabia's rights record, repression in Egypt and Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.

Russia's full-scale assault, which began on February 24, 2022, "gave us an all too rare view of what becomes possible when there is political will to act" as the West closed ranks to support Ukraine, she added.