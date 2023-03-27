North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea's military said, the latest in its flurry of weapons tests in recent weeks.

Monday's launch comes as Seoul and Washington are carrying out a joint amphibious landing exercise, and just days after they wrapped up their largest combined military drills in five years.

North Korea views all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response.

"Our military detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from around Junghwa area in North Hwanghae province from 07:47 am (2247 GMT) towards the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance against additional launches, while maintaining a full readiness posture through close cooperation between South Korea and the United States," it added.

Japan's defence ministry also confirmed the launch, with Japanese media citing officials as saying both missiles are believed to have flown on an irregular trajectory before falling outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

'Stronger war deterrents'

On Friday, North Korea's state media claimed the joint training between Seoul and Washington was practice for "occupying" North Korea, which called for "stronger war deterrents" including "the more developed, multi-faceted and offensive nuclear attack capability".