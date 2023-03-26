Türkiye's presidential spokesperson said that Ankara has left the door open to Stockholm’s bid to join NATO if it shows will and determination.

"The door is not closed to Stockholm now, but how the process will progress, its pace, and when it will be completed depends on Sweden's steps," Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday on the Turkish television news channel NTV.

Sweden's new government is "sincere and diligent in this regard. But it does not have enough instruments to take legal action," to address Türkiye's security concerns, he said.

A constitutional amendment was made in Sweden last year and took effect in January, said Kalin, adding that a new counterterrorism law in this context will enter into force on June 1.

"When they complete it in about two months, it will be possible for them to take more decisive, concrete, and fruitful steps to address our security concerns," he said.

The law will come into effect in June, said Kalin, adding that then "we'll see how fast they can move."

Ankara's security concerns

Sweden and Finland made an application together but Finland has taken "a constructive stance on both the structuring of the PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the lifting of restrictions in the field of the defence industry, and the inclusion of Türkiye in programmes such as PESCO within the European Union," he said.

The Permanent Structured Cooperation, or PESCO, is part of the EU's security and defence policy.

Finland with its constructive attitude adopted a "more transparent and more fruitful stance" regarding Türkiye's demands, he added.

The Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission approved a bill Thursday to ratify Finland’s NATO bid.

Meanwhile, asked about the sale of F-16 jets and modernisation kits, Kalin underlined that the jets would strengthen not only Türkiye but NATO.