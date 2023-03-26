Ex-US president Donald Trump has shrugged off his possible indictment as he used his first presidential campaign rally for the 2024 election to take aim at his political opponents.

"The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the 'department of injustice' in Washington DC was investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanor, not an affair," he told supporters in Waco, Texas state.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating a $130,000 payment from Trump's office to adult actress Stormy Daniels in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

A special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice is investigating allegations he hoarded top-secret documents and masterminded a plot seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"I never liked 'Horse Face'," Trump said, using his derogatory name for Daniels.

"That wouldn't be the one. There is no one. We have a great First Lady."

Trump had said he would be arrested last week, warning that his indictment could result in "potential death & destruction," apparently from angry supporters.

He would become the first former or sitting president to ever be charged with a crime if the grand jury, a panel of citizens convened by Bragg, decides to indict.

'Witch hunt'