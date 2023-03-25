Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated the need for an “immediate cessation” of the Ukraine war during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan conveyed to Putin “the importance Türkiye attaches to the immediate cessation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through negotiations,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on Saturday.

He also thanked Putin for his “positive stance regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.”

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed the Black Sea deal in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian ports that were blocked after the war began in February.

The agreement was extended for a second time last week for 120 days, just before it was due to expire.

