Fast News

Turkish president says new extension of the Black Sea Grain Deal between Moscow and Kiev was reached following Ankara's mediation, emphasising the agreement's importance in terms of global food supply.

President Erdogan made the announcement on the deal extension in a speech in the western city of Canakkale on Saturday. (AA)

A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday has been renewed, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The deal for the grain corridor was due to expire today. As a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal," Erdogan said in a speech in the western city of Canakkale on Saturday.

Erdogan did not disclose how long the extension period was for but emphasised the deal's importance in terms of global food supply.

In a statement on Tuesday, Turkish defence ministry cited Russia as agreeing to back a 60-day extension to the deal between Moscow and Kiev, which Ankara negotiated with the United Nations.

The Black Sea grain deal has allowed the export of 24 million tonnes of grains, the statement noted, adding that Türkiye will continue to do its part in ensuring peace in the region and humanitarian aid.

However, Ukraine said Russia’s position to extend the deal "only for 60 days" contradicts the agreement which allows only a 120-day extension.

The deal had been previously extended for 120 days in November 2022.

READ MORE: Can Türkiye salvage Ukraine-Russia grain deal?