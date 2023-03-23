Hundreds of thousands of French workers have massed in a new show of anger against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, with protests turning violent in Paris and other cities in a confrontation that shows no sign of abating.

France's interior minister said 123 members of the police or gendarmerie had been injured in clashes during Thursday's nationwide protests.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also said on Twitter that 80 people had been arrested during the demonstrations which brought nearly 1.1 million people to the streets across the country.

Those who were detained were suspected mostly of possessing illegal weapons or planning to damage property or commit acts of violence, police said.

More than 100,000 protesters were reported in the capital, Paris.

The nationwide figure still fell short of the 1.28 million people who marched on March 7, according to government figures.

Unions claimed a record 3.5 million people turned out across France and 800,000 in the capital.

The uproar over the imposition of the reform — which the government chose to push through without a parliamentary vote — has turned into the biggest domestic crisis of Macron's second term in office.

It also threatens to cast a shadow over Sunday's visit to France of King Charles III, the first foreign visit he has made as monarch.

"I found him very authoritarian. He doesn't listen," Solange Le Nuz, a 28-year-old engineer protesting in Paris, told AFP news agency.