Death toll has climbed to 11 after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan, sending panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people even in remote villages.

Nine people were killed when roofs collapsed in various parts of northwestern Pakistan, Bilal Faizi, a spokesperson for Pakistan's emergency services, told The Associated Press, late on Tuesday.

More than 100 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a state of shock, Faizi said.

"These terrified people collapsed, and some of them collapsed because of the shock of the earthquake," he said.

Afghan officials said two people were killed in eastern Laghman province.

The US Geological Survey said the centre of the magnitude 6.5 quake was located 40 kilometres south-southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan's mountainous Hindukush region, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan.

It said the depth of the earthquake was 187.6 kilometres.

In Pakistan, dozens of others were injured in the quake. The earthquake triggered landslides in some of the mountainous areas, disrupting traffic.

Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority in the northwest, said at least 19 mudbrick homes collapsed in remote areas. “We are still collecting data about the damages,” he said.

The powerful tremors sent many people fleeing their homes and offices in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad, some reciting verses from the Quran, Islam's holy book. Media reports suggested cracks had appeared in some apartment buildings in the city.

Rakhshinda Tauseed, a physician, said she was at her hospital in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore when the earthquake hit. "I quickly asked patients to go move to a safer place," she said.

Khurram Shahzad, a resident in Pakistan's garrison city of Rawalpindi, said he was having dinner with his family at a restaurant when the walls started swaying.

"I quickly thought that it is a big one, and we left the restaurant and came out," he told The Associated Press by phone. He said he saw hundreds of people standing on the streets.

The situation was similar in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the border with Afghanistan, where people were seen standing outside their homes and offices.

In northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a 90-metre-long wall around a police station collapsed, according to a police district spokesman, but did not cause any casualties.

'We thought houses are collapsing on us'

The scene was repeated in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan.