North Korea's unprecedented self-isolation since the Covid-19 outbreak has "further aggravated the suffering" of its people, a UN expert has warned.

Elizabeth Salmon, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), urged the international community on Tuesday to pay "urgent" attention to the North Koreans' deteriorating access to food, medicine, and health care.

Salmon's remarks on the hermit nation came in a report to the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council.

"People froze to death during the cold spell in January this year," she said. "People had no money to heat their homes or they were even forced to live on the streets because they had sold their house as a last resort."

Pointing to the international border control measures that North Korea introduced in response to the pandemic in January 2020, she said most international staff from the UN, humanitarian agencies, and diplomatic missions have been unable to return to the country.

She added that the number of escapees arriving across the border in South Korea had also decreased significantly.

"I am seriously concerned about the impact of three years of border closures on the people of the DPRK," the expert said, underlining the plight in particular of women working in informal markets, people living in poverty, the elderly, the homeless, and homeless children.

Violence against women, already rampant, could worsen as women lose economic power, she warned.