China's President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing will work with Russia to "promote a multi-polar world."

On his ninth trip to Russia since being first elected as president in 2013, Xi on Monday said: "China will work with Russia to uphold true multilateralism, promote a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, and help make global governance more just and equitable."

Xi, 69, landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport for a three-day official trip to Russia, his first since Russia launched a war on Ukraine last year.

He has, however, spoken to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin several times last year.

"The growth of China-Russia relations has not only brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, but also made important contributions to the development and progress of the world," the Chinese president said, according to Chinese daily Global Times, just as the bilateral trade between China and Russia rose to around $190 billion last year.

"I am confident that the visit will produce fruitful results, and inject fresh impetus into the sound and steady growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era," said Xi.

READ MORE:China, Russia to declare 'new era' in ties as Xi heads to Moscow

'Friendly neighbour'