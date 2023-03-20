Kazakhstan voted in a snap parliamentary election widely expected to cement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's position and complete a reshuffle of the ruling elite that began after he fully assumed leadership last year.

Exits polls showed the ruling Amanat party winning 53-54 percent of the vote, enough to retain a comfortable majority. Voter turnout stood at 54.2 percent, the Central Election Commission said.

A stronger mandate will help Tokayev navigate through regional turmoil caused by Russia-Ukraine conflict and the subsequent damage to trade, investment and supply chains throughout the former Soviet Union.

Although he formally became president in 2019, Tokayev, 69, had remained in the shadow of his predecessor and former patron Nursultan Nazarbayev until January 2022, when the two fell out amid an attempted coup and violent unrest.

While Tokayev has reshuffled the government, the lower house of parliament - elected when Nazarbayev still led the ruling Nur Otan party - was not due for election until 2026, and the president called a snap vote.

Reform agenda