Snap parliamentary elections are under way in Kazakhstan as the leader of the Central Asian country pushes political reforms.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am [0100 GMT] on Sunday, according to the AFP new agency reporters in the capital Astana and Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city.

Around 12 million voters have until 8:00 pm to cast their ballots.

The huge, oil-rich nation is wedged between Russia and China, which is gaining status in Central Asia as an economic powerhouse.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the early vote as part of a "modernisation" drive introduced months after protests against fuel prices erupted in January last year, leaving 238 people dead, according to the official toll.

Tokayev, a former diplomat, was hand-picked in 2019 by his predecessor and mentor Nursultan Nazarbayev to take the helm after a nearly three-decade rule, but Tokayev purged vestiges of that era after the demonstrations.

He promised to reform government institutions and in January dissolved parliament, saying early polls would "give new impetus to the modernisation".

READ MORE:Kazakh president dissolves parliament, calls for snap election in March

Wider array of candidates