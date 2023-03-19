Sunday, March 19, 2023

US drone flights over the Black Sea are a sign of direct US involvement in conflict with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

Last week, a US drone crashed into the sea after being intercepted by Russian Su-27 fighter planes in the first known direct military encounter between the two sides since Russia launched its war in Ukraine last year.

"It is quite obvious what these drones are doing, and their mission is not at all a peaceful mission to ensure the safety of shipping in international waters," Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying in a TV interview.

"And in fact, we are talking about the direct involvement of the operators of these drones in the conflict, and against us."

1609 GMT — Three killed as Russia shells Zaporizhzhia

At least three civilians killed and two wounded in Russian shelling of a residential building in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, regional officials have said.

The region's military administration said Russian troops fired grad rockets at the small village of Kamyanske which had a pre-war population of some 2,600 people.

The authorities warned residents in the region that the danger of shelling was constant near the front lines and urged them to evacuate.

1123 GMT — Putin makes surprise visit to Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to the city of Mariupol in Ukraine's Donetsk region, which has been under Russian control since last May.

"The head of state inspected several objects of the city, and also talked with local residents," said a statement by the Kremlin.

Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter, it noted, adding that he later drive a car in the city accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who reported "on the progress of construction and restoration work in the city and its surroundings."

0331 GMT — Putin meets top command of Russia's military operation in Ukraine

Russia's President Putin has met with the top command of his military operation in Ukraine, state media reported, including Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov who is in charge of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

The meeting took place at the Rostov-on-Don command post in southern Russia, TASS news agency reported.