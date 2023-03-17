Former US president Donald Trump has written his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol insurrection.

"I'M BACK," Trump wrote on Friday, alongside a second video clip that appeared to show him giving his victory speech after winning the 2016 election, as he exclaimed: "Sorry to keep you waiting — complicated business."

Alphabet Inc-owned YouTube said it lifted restrictions on Trump's channel following a more than two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6, 2021.

Meta Platforms Inc had reinstated Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year, while his Twitter account was restored in November by new owner Elon Musk.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election," YouTube said in a tweet, referring to the move.

The video-streaming platform banned Trump in 2021 for violating its policy of inciting violence after his supporters stormed the US Capitol when Congress began to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Social media has been a key vehicle for reaching voters and fundraising and could give a boost to Trump, who will make another run for the presidency in 2024.