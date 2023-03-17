Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping willvsign an agreement next week ushering in a "new era" of ties and discuss Ukraine, a Kremlin official has said.

"The leaders will sign... a joint statement on strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic relations entering a new era," Putin's top foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Xi will also sign a joint declaration on Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030, adding that there are about a dozen other documents in the pipeline.

The two leaders will both pen articles on bilateral ties that will be published on Monday in a Russian and Chinese newspaper, "an important signal on the eve of the actual talks", Ushakov said.

Putin and Xi will on Monday have a one-on-one "informal" meeting and dinner before negotiations on Tuesday, Ushakov said.

China's foreign ministry called Xi's trip "a visit for peace" that aimed to "practice true multilateralism... improve global governance and make contributions to the development and progress of the world".

The two leaders would exchange views on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.

The Kremlin said the two presidents would speak about "strategic cooperation" and "discuss deepening the exhaustive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China".

READ MORE: Will China arm Russia in the Ukraine conflict?

China's major role