Israeli protesters have returned to the streets to stage "day of resistance" against proposed judicial reforms after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a compromise plan touted by the country's president.

The reforms, several provisions of which have already been adopted by parliament, are "the end of democracy," read a placard brandished by demonstrators in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

According to Israeli media, tens of thousands of Israelis protested nationwide.

"I am afraid that we will become a religious state, that the laws of Judaism will come first and the democratic freedom that we have will not be there anymore," Liat Tzvi, a researcher at Tel Aviv University, who joined the demonstration there, told the AFP news agency.

Protesters blocked a key road in the coastal city, an AFP reporter said.

Demonstrators also gathered in West Jerusalem and the northern city of Haifa to denounce the overhaul allowing lawmakers to scrap supreme court rulings with a simple majority vote.

Some opposition leaders joined a later rally in central Tel Aviv.

Since Netanyahu's far-right government announced the reforms in January, days after taking office, massive demonstrations have regularly taken place across Israel.

Opponents of the package have also accused Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, which he denies, of trying to use the reforms to quash possible judgements against him.

During a state visit to Germany on Thursday, the prime minister told journalists he was "attentive to what's happening in the country" and to the protests against the government's agenda.

"But we need to bring something that matches the mandate we received" in last year's elections, Netanyahu said, "and we'll do so responsibly".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced concern about the Israeli government's planned overhaul of the country's judicial system.