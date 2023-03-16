Seven sheriffs deputies of Henrico County in the US state of Virginia have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man who was being transported to a mental health facility from jail.

Suspect Irvo Otieno, 28, died on March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital in Petersburg, Virginia, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said in a written statement on Wednesday. Petersburg is in central Virginia, roughly 40 km south of Richmond.

"Mr. Otieno's family was notified by my office this morning of these charges and I will continue to work with and for his family in relation to pursuing this case to its fullest extent," Cabell Baskervill said.

Medical examiners have not released a cause of death for Otieno. Prosecutors say they were told Otieno was restrained during the intake process because he was being "combative."

The New York Times reported that Otieno, who immigrated to the United States from Kenya when he was 4, may have died from asphyxiation as he was being smothered on the ground by officers.

