Sweden and Finland can be ratified as NATO member states at different stages, the Swedish prime minister said.

"It is not out of the question that Sweden and Finland will be ratified in different stages," Ulf Kristersson said at a news conference on NATO membership application of his country on Tuesday, the Swedish media reported.

Kristersson said what he and Oscar Stenstrom, Sweden's chief negotiator for NATO accession talks, "have encountered in recent weeks is that the probability that this will happen at different rates has increased."

He said Sweden is "prepared for what we will do if that were to happen".

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which started on February 24, 2022.

The Swedish premier’s remarks came after an anti-terror legislation – that was scheduled to pass last Thursday – was postponed to May 3.

The new counter-terrorism bill is aimed to target the financing, aiding and propagation of terrorist groups, a key demand by Ankara.

To approve their NATO membership bids, Ankara demands the two Nordic countries to take concrete actions to combat terrorist groups PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

However, Sweden is seen as not doing enough to gain Türkiye’s approval.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently said that since the signing of a trilateral memorandum in NATO Madrid summit in June 2022, "there has not been any satisfying steps taken by Sweden".

"There are pledges (by Sweden and Finland) for NATO membership. It is not possible for us to say 'yes' to Sweden's NATO membership bid without seeing these steps," he said.