Junior doctors have begun a strike across England to demand better pay.

The three-day strike that kicked off on Monday is expected to cause widespread disruption at the UK's state-funded hospitals and health clinics.

Junior doctors make up 45 percent of all NHS doctors. Senior doctors and other medics have had to be drafted in to cover emergency services, critical care and maternity services.

The British Medical Association, the doctors' trade union, says pay for junior doctors has fallen 26 percent in real terms since 2008, while workload and patient waiting lists are at record highs. The union says burnout and the UK's cost-of-living crisis are driving doctors away from the public health service.

The union said newly qualified medics earn just 14.09 pounds ($17) an hour.

Other health workers, including nurses and paramedics, have also staged strikes in recent months to demand better pay and conditions. NHS figures show that more than 100,000 appointments have already been postponed this winter as a result of the nurses' walkouts.

Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, said the 72-hour strike this week is expected to have the most serious impact and will cause “extensive disruption.”

He said some cancer care will likely be affected, alongside routine appointments and some operations.