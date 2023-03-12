Thousands of demonstrators have staged fresh protests in Greece as anger grows over the country's deadliest rail crash, ratcheting up pressure on the government over the tragedy.

Protesters flooded Syntagma Square in front of parliament in Athens on Sunday, waving banners that read "We won't forget, we won't forgive" and "We will become the voice of all the dead".

Fifty-seven people, many of them students, were killed when a passenger train and freight train collided head-on in central Greece on February 28.

Four railway officials have been charged but public anger has focused on long-running mismanagement of the network, and the country has been rocked by a series of sometimes violent mass protests.

On Sunday about 5,000 demonstrators gathered outside parliament in Athens while a similar number took to the streets of the second city Thessaloniki, police said.

"It was anger and rage that brought me here," Markella, a 65-year-old Athens protester who gave only one name, told AFP.

Another demonstrator, 26-year-old Alexandros, added: "We're getting desperate. You don't know what to say, what to do – all you can do is join the protest."

The rallies came in response to calls from various bodies, from trade unions to political groups, to take to the streets.

Continued protests, strikes