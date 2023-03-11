Yemen’s warring sides have started talks in Switzerland aimed at implementing a UN-brokered deal on a prisoner exchange, the United Nations said.

The discussions between Yemen’s internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels are taking place in the Swiss city of Geneva. They are co-chaired by the UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Grundberg urged both parties to “engage in serious and forthcoming discussions to agree on releasing as many detainees as possible,” according to a UN statement.

“I urge the parties to fulfil the commitments they made, not just to each other, but also to the thousands of Yemeni families who have been waiting to be reunited with their loved ones for far too long,” he said.

The talks, reportedly set to last 11 days, mark the seventh meeting aimed at implementing a UN-backed deal on prisoner exchanges reached in Stockholm five years ago.

Yemen’s conflict erupted in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. That prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later in a bid to restore the internationally recognised government to power.

Jason Straziuso, a Geneva-based spokesperson for the ICRC, characterised the meeting as an opportunity to “reduce the humanitarian suffering associated with this conflict.”

“If more detainees are released, it will be welcome news for families that can be reunited with loved ones,” he said.

