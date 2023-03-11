Saturday, March 11, 2023

The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner has said in a clip that his forces are close to the centre of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.

In a video posted on messaging app Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen standing on a roof of a high-rise building in what is said to be Bakhmut.

"This is the building of the town administration, this is the centre of the town," Prigozin said in the video, pointing towards a building in the distance.

He said that the most important thing now was to receive ammunition and "move forward", as Russia tries to wrestle the region from Ukraine.

According to reports, the Russian advance is being met with fierce resistance, and the latest UK intelligence estimate say it would cost heavily on the Wagner Group.

1553 GMT — An anti-government protest in Czech capital draws thousands

Thousands of people in the Czech Republic have rallied against the government, protesting high inflation and demanding an end to the country's military support for Ukraine.

A new political group, PRO, organised the rally at Prague's Wenceslas Square as an anti-poverty event. As participants called on the coalition government to resign, party leader Jindrich Rajchl said they want “a government to care first of all about the interests of the Czech citizens.”

Ukraine was a key issue at Saturday's demonstration, where the crowd called for a peaceful solution to the war. Some people had the letter “Z,” a symbol of the Russian military, on their bags.

The Czech Republic has staunchly supported the government in Kiev since Russian troops began attacks on Ukraine. The country has provided weapons for the Ukrainian military and taken in a half-million refugees.

1544 GMT — First batch of Leopard 1 tanks could arrive in Ukraine this spring

The first batch of Leopard 1 tanks could arrive in Ukraine this spring, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said.

Poulsen told reporters in Copenhagen that he visited the Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft company's production facilities "to make sure that the work on the preparation of Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine is progressing."

The minister added that he is "proud" of the "great and important donation" of Denmark and other countries for the sake of "Ukraine's struggle for its freedom."

Poulsen said he expects that the Ukrainian armed forces will receive the first 80 tanks by the end of spring, which will be used for fighting and for training Ukrainian tankers.

1500 GMT — Head of Wagner paramilitary group says he intends to run for president in Ukraine

Prigozhin has said that he intends to run for president of Ukraine in 2024.

"I'm making a political coming out. Looking at everything around me, I've got political ambitions. I decided to run for president in 2024. For President of Ukraine," Prigozhin said in a video, posted on Telegram.

Prigozhin said he expects to compete for this post with former President Petro Poroshenko and incumbent Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

1347 GMT — UK urges Olympic sponsors to back ban on Russian athletes

Britain has called on Olympic sponsors including Coca-Cola and Samsung to support a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing at next year's summer games in Paris.

London hopes that pressure from sponsors will sway the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a year and a half to go until the Paris 2024 games.