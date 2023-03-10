Gary Lineker has been told by the BBC to "step back" from presenting his football show after the former England star sparked a row by criticising the British government's new asylum policy that has been already called "inhumane" by human rights groups.

The 62-year-old, who fronts the flagship Match of the Day programme, this week compared the language used to launch the new policy to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany on Twitter.

The BBC said on Friday it considered Lineker's "recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines", adding he should avoid taking sides on political issues.

"The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media," the British broadcaster said in a statement.

The row was sparked by Lineker's response to a video in which India-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled plans to stop refugees and migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.

Lineker, the BBC's highest-paid star, wrote on Twitter: "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s."

The Conservative government intends to outlaw asylum claims by all illegal arrivals and transfer them elsewhere, such as Rwanda, in a bid to stop thousands of refugees and migrants from crossing the Channel on small boats.

Stopping the boats is the "people's priority", Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons earlier this week, vowing also to "break the criminal gangs" profiting from the journeys.

BBC was accused of bowing to political pressure.

"Gary Lineker off air is an assault on free speech in the face of political pressure," the opposition Labour party said, calling for the BBC to re-think its decision.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the BBC's move "indefensible".

Rights fears and support for Lineker

But rights groups and the United Nations said the legislation would make Britain an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.