Thursday, April 13, 2023

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has warned that "we are living on borrowed time" following two recent landmine explosions near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly expressed fears over the safety of the plant, which is Europe's largest atomic power station.

"Unless we take action to protect the plant, our luck will sooner or later run out, with potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment," he said.

Two landmine explosions occurred outside the plant's perimeter fence - the first on 8 April, and another four days later, according to the statement.

Russian forces took control of the six-reactor plant in embattled southern Ukraine in March last year.

For more updates👇

1806 GMT — EU sanctions Russia's Wagner group for activities in Ukraine

Wagner, which is leading Russian battles to try to capture the Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Soledar, had already been placed in February on another EU sanctions list for violating human rights and "destabilising" countries in Africa.

The European Council, representing the 27 EU member states, said the new sanctions listing "completes" the previous one.

Wagner, it said, was added anew to the list "for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

That Wagner is twice-listed "underscores the international dimension and gravity of the group's activities, as well as its destabilising impact on the countries where it is active," the council said in a statement.

1646 GMT — Kiev says borders must be restored, must join NATO

All Ukrainian cities and Crimea must be part of Ukraine again and a real peace will come by restoring the country's borders, Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said.

"There is no difference between...any Ukrainian city, they all must and will be Ukraine again," he said, speaking via a video link at a Black Sea security conference in Bucharest.

1640 GMT — Russian mine explodes near control room at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Ukraine

Ukraine claimed that a Russian mine exploded near the control room of the fourth power unit at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“The Russian occupiers continue to turn the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base, mining the perimeter around the station. And these actions cannot but have consequences. According to sources, an explosion rang out near the engine room of the 4th power unit,” a statement by the administration of the city of Enerhodar said on Telegram.

The statement further claimed that the sounds of the explosion were heard by Ukrainian nuclear workers who continue to work at the plant, but that Russians tried to "pacify" the workers and quickly “cover their tracks” so that experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would not see.

“Europe's largest nuclear facility continues to suffer from the arbitrariness of the Russian military and their henchmen, while Ukrainian personnel are desperately trying to maintain the nuclear and radiation safety of the entire continent,” the statement concluded.

Russia and the IAEA have yet to respond to the claims.

1629 GMT — Serbia's president denies sales of military equipment to Ukraine

Serbia never sold weapons or ammunition to Ukraine or Russia, although Serbian arms might have reached the battlefield via third countries, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

He spoke a day after Reuters reported that according to a classified Pentagon document, Belgrade had agreed to supply arms to Kiev, which is fighting a Russian attack, or sent them already.

"Serbia has not and will not export weapons to Ukraine," Vucic told reporters, adding that it equally "has not and will not" export arms or ammunition to Russia, its traditional ally. "There's no document that can prove that," he said.

He further said he was "quite certain" that Serbian ammunition would appear "on one side or the other in the battlefield" in Ukraine, after having been exported to Türkiye, Spain or the Czech Republic.

"They saw one shell (in Ukraine), one bullet. So what, and where else would they appear? There are several war zones around the world."

"Ammunition is used in wars for killing people," Vucic said.

1544 GMT — Ukraine to get $115B in long-term aid from global partners for reconstruction

Ukraine has said it will receive $115 billion in long-term support for the reconstruction of the country from its international partners.

“This will not only ensure our financial stability, but also send a clear signal to Russia that Ukraine's allies will support us as long as necessary. To complete victory,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a statement on Telegram, following a ministerial-level round table meeting in support of Ukraine at the World Bank.

Shmyhal said Ukraine is launching its efforts to recover from the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war and that $14 billion will be needed this year for rapid reconstruction projects, further noting that they are negotiating with partner states to attract necessary funds this summer.

"We are extremely grateful to the US, the EU, the World Bank, the IMF, the other G7 countries and all the international partners who are helping us today to stand up and start recovery," he added.

1527 GMT — Germany approves Poland’s request to deliver MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine: report

Earlier in the day, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed that Berlin received Warsaw’s official request, and he promised that the government would announce its decision soon.

Warsaw needed Berlin’s approval as the Soviet-era fighter jets were handed over to Poland from former East German stocks in 2004.

Poland, a strong ally of Kiev, has so far delivered eight MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine from its own stocks. Polish President Andrzej Duda said last week that Warsaw is “ready” to deliver six more MiG-29 fighter jets.

1512 GMT — Russia claims Bakhmut surrounded, Kiev says holding on

The Russian army said its airborne troops were "blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units."

It also said that Wagner mercenary units were advancing in Bakhmut.

But the Ukrainian army said it had communication with its troops inside Bakhmut and was able to send them munitions.

"This does not correspond to reality," Sergiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces said, referring to Russia's claims.

"We are able to... deliver food products, ammunition, medicines, all that is necessary, and also to recover our wounded."

1356 GMT — Russia launches investigation into video shooting of alleged beheading of Ukrainian soldier

"In order to assess the reliability of these materials and make an appropriate decision, they are sent to the investigative authorities for the organisation of verification. The course and results of the audit are put under control by the Attorney General's Office of Russia," The Russian Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Russian and Ukrainian officials on Wednesday condemned a video circulated on social media networks showing a soldier with a Ukrainian arm patch being beheaded.

The Ukrainian officials accused the Russian military of executing a Ukrainian soldier, while the Russian side said the authenticity of the video has to be checked.

1345 GMT — Triathlon greenlights return of Russian athletes to competition

The executive board of the global governing body of triathlon said it supported the recommendation by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of a "return to competition of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports in international competitions".